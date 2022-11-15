14-year-old faces assault, weapons charges after Langford knife incident

Sooke RCMP arrests teen suspect set to appear in court in January

A 14-year-old boy is set to appear in court early next year on several weapons charges related to an October knife incident.

RCMP arrested a teen suspect in an investigation that began Oct. 23 when West Shore officers were called for a report of someone threatening to kill people in a McDonald’s restaurant in Langford.

The youth suspect left on a bus bound for Sooke before officers arrived, West Shore RCMP said in a statement.

Sooke RCMP intercepted the bus, arrested a suspect and seized a knife.

In November, two more people told Sooke RCMP the suspect had brandished a knife and made death threats on a BC Transit bus on Oct. 23.

The youth suspect was again arrested and now faces a variety of charges including two counts of assault with a weapon, one count of possession of a concealed weapon and one count of possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose.

The suspect is on conditions including not having any contact with the victims, not attending the McDonald’s or any BC Transit bus or property and not possessing any weapons including knives. He is set to appear in court in early January 2023.

