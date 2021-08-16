Stock photo Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry talks about B.C.’s plan to restart the province during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on May 25, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

1,434 new COVID cases, 1 death reported in B.C. over the weekend

Interior Health continues to lead the province with 734 new infections

B.C. reported 1,434 new cases of COVID-19 and one death over the weekend, health officials said Monday (Aug. 16)

There were 532 new cases reported Friday to Saturday, 441 from Saturday to Sunday and 461 from Sunday to Monday. One death was recorded in the Fraser Health region.

Interior Health continues lead B.C. in new COVID-19 infections, with 734 new infections over the weekend. There were 316 new cases in Fraser Health, 198 in Vancouver Coastal Health, 112 in Island Health and 74 new cases in Northern Health. Four of the new cases are epi-linked.

Active cases have reached 5,090 in the province. Of those cases, 104 individuals are in hospital and 74 are in intensive care. B.C. has recorded 156,513 total cases of COVID-19 and 1,779 deaths.

Since December 2020, the province has administered 7,230,961 does of the Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines, bringing the province to 82.6 percent of elegible people aged 12 and over who have received at least one dose and 73.2 percent fully vaccinated.

