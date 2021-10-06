153-unit rental building coming to Burnside Gorge neighbourhood in Victoria

Mayor says more rental housing needed to meet city’s targets

A rendering of the 153-unit rental building under construction at Gorge Road East and Irma Street. (Courtesy of PC Urban Properties Corp.)

Construction is officially underway after ground was broken on a five-storey, 153-unit rental building in Victoria on Gorge Road East.

The project, replacing six single-family homes in the Burnside Gorge neighbourhood, will include retail space facing Irma Street, a public plaza and children’s play area, and public art when complete in late 2023. Its developers are PC Urban Properties Corp. and Fiera Real Estate CORE.

“In Victoria, three out of every five people rent their home, so enhancing the rental supply provides more housing choice and more homes for our residents,” said Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps in a statement.

“We also welcome the addition of more purpose-built rental housing to help us to achieve our housing targets.”

Brent Sawchyn, PC Urban Properties CEO, added, “Our mission is to deliver a diversity of housing options throughout the province. As a company, we feel we have a social responsibility to deliver rental housing, and we have more to come.”

