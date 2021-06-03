16-year-old boy charged with manslaughter after Douglas St. altercation in Saanich

A 34-year-old man died after being struck by a commercial truck following altercation

Saanich Police have confirmed that an altercation between a 16-year-old male and a 34-year-old man on north Douglas Street near Uptown on June 1 led to the latter’s death. The teen has been charged with manslaughter. (Black Press Media file photo)

A 16-year-old male has been charged with one count of manslaughter in relation to the death of a 34-year-old man on Douglas Street (June 1).

The accused is a minor and cannot be named. As the matter is now before the courts, police do not plan to release further information to the public at this time.

Saanich police responded after a physical altercation between the teen and the other man, which led to older man’s death between 3:30 and 4 p.m. Tuesday at the northeast corner of the intersection. The man was struck by a passing commercial truck and was pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver cooperated with police and is not a subject of the investigation.

If you have any information to report about this incident, please call the Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit (VIIMCU) Information Line at (250) 380-6211.

