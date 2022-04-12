174 British Columbians – 6 under the age of 19 – died of toxic drug poisonings in February

That makes February the 17th consecutive month in which more than 150 lives were lost in B.C.

A person receives a tested supply of cocaine after gathering to remember those who died from a suspected illicit drug overdose, in Vancouver, on Wednesday, February 9, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Six British Columbians died from toxic drug poisonings each day in February, according to latest BC Coroners Service data.

A total of 174 people died – including six people under the age of 19 – new statistics released Tuesday (April 12) show.

That makes February the 17th consecutive month in which more than 150 lives were lost in B.C. to the toxic drug supply.

While Vancouver, Surrey and Victoria continue to see the lion’s share of deaths, it is parts of the Interior – specifically in the Thompson Cariboo area and northern B.C. – seeing the highest rates of death, at 76.2 per 100,000 residents and 73.6 per 100,000 residents, respectively.

Illicit fentanyl continues to be the predominant substance found in post-mortem toxicology testing and the service said 2022 results are showing higher concentrations than previous trends. Benzodiazepine analogues, which cannot be curbed by naloxone, are also being detected in more tests, in particular etizolam, which can be used to treat anxiety and insomnia.

In a statement Tuesday, chief coroner Lisa Lapointe said that there continues to be no evidence that prescribed safer supply or diverted prescription opioids are contributing to the illicit-drug crisis.

“I recognize that the concept of safer supply is difficult for some to understand given the many decades of a punitive, enforcement-based approach to substance use,” Lapointe said.

“However, unless we act quickly to provide a safe, regulated source of the drugs people are using in every community across our province, people we love will continue to be vulnerable to the profit-driven, chaotic illicit drug market.

“Safer supply, along with decriminalizing possession of drugs for personal use, reducing stigma and building an evidence-based system of treatment and recovery are critical components for reducing the terrible harms and fatal consequences of the toxic illicit drug market.”

There continues to be no reported deaths at supervised consumption or drug overdose prevention sites.

