A Google Maps screenshot of Tamanawis Secondary School. (Screenshot: Google Maps)

A Google Maps screenshot of Tamanawis Secondary School. (Screenshot: Google Maps)

Crime

18-year-old man dead after stabbing outside B.C. secondary school

Police say it happened in parking lot of secondary school in Surrey

An 18-year-old man has died after being stabbed in the parking lot of a B.C. secondary school on Tuesday afternoon (Nov. 22).

Surrey RCMP say they responded to reports of a stabbing outside Tamanawis Secondary in Surrey’s Newton neighbourhood at 12:08 p.m. They say a man who was suffering from stab wounds was taken to hospital but did not survive.

Police say they have arrested a suspect “who has been transported to Surrey RCMP cells.”

IHIT will be working with the Surrey RCMP to investigate.

In a release sent Tuesday afternoon, police said the area surrounding the scene will be cordoned off for a “significant amount of time.”

In a statement released Tuesday afternoon, Ian McGennis, the principal of Tamanawis Secondary school, stated that the stabbing victim was “not a member of our school community.”

McGennis added that the school was placed “on a hold and secure, which involves everyone remaining inside the school as exterior doors are secured.”

Meanwhile, a tweet sent at 3:55 p.m. on Tuesday by someone claiming to be a student at Tamanawis stated, “today an assailant went on a stabbing spree outside my school. The condition of those attacked is unknown, but our classes were locked, RCMP was on its toes in and around the building.”

Counselling will be made available to students at the school.

The police are asking anyone with information to call the IHIT information line 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.


edit@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow us on Twitter

stabbingSurrey

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Coutts blockade top of mind for Mendicino on eve of invoking Emergencies Act

Just Posted

Martin Payne’s red Ford F150 pickup truck was found in Oak Bay in 2019. A lawyer defending one of the men accused of killing Payne asked about how the truck and the slain Metchosin man’s home were examined. (West Shore RCMP photo)
Defence lawyer questions evidence examination during trial for escaped Metchosin inmates

Substantiated allegations against municipal police forces were outlined in the OPCC 2021/22 annual report released Nov. 22. (Black Press Media file photo)
VicPD cop reprimanded for failing woman reporting intimate partner violence: OPCC

Victoria Police Chief Del Manak speaking at a ceremony honouring the latest VicPD Civic Service Award winners. (Brendan Mayer/News Staff)
Service award recipients honoured for helping Victoria officer hit by stolen vehicle

A DriveBC highway camera shows first responders on scene at the intersection of Trans-Canada Highway and Tillicum Road after a cyclist was hit early Tuesday (Nov. 22) morning. (DriveBC)
Driver ticketed for hitting cyclist in Saanich