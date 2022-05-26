19-storey rental tower rejected by Victoria over design issues, shadow impacts

An attempt to bring a 19-storey rental building to Victoria has been axed over concerns about how it would fit into its neighbourhood and its potential impacts on a much larger housing development.

Nelson Investments hoped to transform what’s currently a 45-car parking lot at 937 View St. into a 266-unit tower consisting of studio and one-bedroom apartments.

The proposal has had about six different looks since it first came forward in 2017, but design issues and height variances in the version presented at Thursday’s committee of the whole meeting prompted City of Victoria staff to recommend the project be declined. Councillors ultimately agreed and rejected the proposal.

The prospect of rental housing had several councillors hoping the project could be put back to Nelson for some design adjustments. However, staff said the developer was advised more changes would likely be needed, but Nelson had been reluctant to make any further revisions to the project’s current iteration.

The tower would have been located between View Towers and an approved six-storey building to the east that’s yet to be built. The proposal was seeking nine floors higher than the maximum the site is zoned for and staff said that height would have detrimental impacts on shadowing, skyline view and sunlight access – and having 19 storeys right next to the View Towers building would exacerbate those negative impacts.

READ: Victoria staff not happy with design of 19-storey apartment building proposal

Thursday’s meeting saw councillors note the potential for privacy arising from the proposal’s relation to View Towers, but also the project’s impact on a much larger redevelopment being considered across the street to the north.

That plan, known as the Harris Green Village redevelopment, has yet to go to a public hearing but is looking to add 1,500 rental units to the block. If both ultimately received approval, Nelson Investments’ tower would cast substantial shadows over Harris Green Village’s planned half-acre public plaza – aiming to serve as downtown park space – for most of the year.

That was one of the reasons Mayor Lisa Helps said the development would be one of the few she’s voted against this term.

“We have to look at the whole area in context.”

jake.romphf@blackpress.ca.

City of VictoriaVictoria