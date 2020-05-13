A teen suspect is in custody after allegedly stealing a BC Transit bus and crashing it into a rock wall in View Royal. (Black Press Media file photo)

Teen suspect in custody after allegedly crashing stolen bus into rock wall

After a quick break in View Royal, driver returns to find his bus gone

A 19-year-old who allegedly took a bus for a joyride and ended up crashing into a rock wall has been arrested.

On Wednesday morning, a BC Transit driver returned from his break while parked at Victoria General Hospital to find his bus had been stolen.

Shortly after the driver called police at 6:42 a.m., another call came in notifying officers that a man was seen running from a bus that had just crashed into a rock wall on Herbate Road near the Barker Road intersection in View Royal.

There were no passengers on the bus at the time.

READ MORE: RCMP recover stolen vehicles after man spots his truck on the road in Langford

Officers then received a call from a nearby resident in the 2700-block of Herbate Road, stating a man had broken into a home but had run away when the resident approached him.

Police quickly located the suspect and the 19-year-old was placed in police custody.

He was expected to appear in court later that morning.

ALSO READ: West Shore RCMP recovers stolen bike after stopping man for riding without helmet

Teen suspect in custody after allegedly crashing stolen bus into rock wall

After a quick break in View Royal, driver returns to find his bus gone

