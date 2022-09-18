Police closed access to the Penticton shooting range Thursday morning after the Summerland Fire Department discovered two deceased individuals. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)

Police closed access to the Penticton shooting range Thursday morning after the Summerland Fire Department discovered two deceased individuals. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)

2 burned bodies found near Penticton shooting range deemed suspicious deaths

Remains discovered after fire broke out Sept. 15

Two individuals have been found dead near Penticton after fire crews arrived at the scene of a reported blaze near a local shooting range on Thursday (Sept. 15).

The Summerland Fire Department notified police about the discovery of human remains, shortly after responding to an incident at the paved road next to the Penticton Shooting Sports Range.

Investigators have determined that the deaths are suspicious.

“This investigation is in its infancy, as major crime investigators and forensic specialists deploy to the area to assist in gathering and analyzing evidence,” said Chris Manseau from the BC RCMP. “Investigators are currently making attempts at identifying the deceased individuals. No further details regarding their identity will be divulged, pending their identification and identifying their next of kin.”

A heavy police presence was spotted at the scene on Thursday, with RCMP blocking off access to the shooting range off Highway 97.

The BC RCMP Serious Crime Unit has since been deployed to the area and has taken over the investigation.

A vehicle was later reported to be on fire in Oliver. Investigators are working to determine whether this incident is related to the one near Penticton.

Anyone with information about either of the incidents is urged to call 1-877-987-8477.

READ MORE: Police shut down road to Penticton shooting range

@lgllockhart
logan.lockhart@pentictonwesternnews.com

Breaking NewsNewsPenticton

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Yellowknife musician wants to ‘change that Indigenous narrative in Canada’
Next story
Restoring the culinary and cultural bounty of ancient Indigenous sea gardens in B.C.

Just Posted

NEW CUTLINE Sooke Animal Food & Rescue Society is moving to a farm near port Renfrew, but will continue to assist abandoned cats in Sooke. (Contributed - SAFARS)
Sooke animal rescue group on the move

From left: Adena Waffle, Angie Chan, Helen Van Alstine, Pat Montgomery, Winnie Lee, Don Ross, Amber Reis. The group all played roles in creating and raffling off a quilt which raised more than $18,000 for a pilot program which will help Ukrainian newcomers find housing in Greater Victoria. (Courtesy of Tapestry Victoria Harbour)
Victoria quilters raise $18k for Ukrainian newcomers

Jim Steen waves to the cheering crowd during the final race night at the Westshore Motorsports Park Saturday, Sept. 17, as the track shuts down permanently. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)
PHOTOS: Checkered flag waves for the last time at Westshore Motorsports Park

A life preserver sits on the bridge of the Royal Canadian Navy’s ORCA class patrol vessel, Caribou. (Austin Westphal/News Staff)
PHOTOS: Canada’s Pacific fleet on display at Victoria’s Inner Harbour