2 cougar sightings prompt warning from Central Saanich police

Sightings reported on Keating Cross Road and Mt. Newton Cross Road

Two cougar sightings have prompted a warning from the Central Saanich Police Service.

Police issued an alert on Twitter shortly before 9 a.m. Tuesday morning, noting cougar sightings Monday night and Tuesday morning at Keating Cross Road near Kirkpatrick Crescent and Mt. Newton Cross Road near Central Saanich Road.

Residents are asked to be alert and report any sightings to the B.C. Conservation Officer Service at 1-877-952-RAPP (7277).

