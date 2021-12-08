Students at Greater Victoria schools continue to face new cases of COVID-19. (Black Press Media file photo)

2 Greater Victoria schools facing new COVID-19 exposures

Eagle View Elementary, Shoreline Community Middle School impacted

COVID-19 cases have been found at another two Greater Victoria schools, according to Island Health.

Students and staff who attended Eagle View Elementary in View Royal on Nov. 29. Nov. 30, or Dec. 1 may have come in contact with a case of the virus. At Shoreline Community Middle School, also in View Royal, those in the building on Nov. 30 or Dec. 2 were also at risk.

In total, 13 Greater Victoria schools are handling possible COVID-19 exposures, according to Island Health.

Exposures indicate single confirmed cases of the virus that aren’t linked to others in the school. Island Health said when a school is added to its list, it may be dealing with one or more exposures. If transmission is shown between two or more of those cases, it becomes a cluster.

Students and staff who are the most at risk of having been exposed to the virus will be contacted directly by Island Health and instructed to self-isolate. Everyone is asked to continue to monitor for COVID-19 symptoms and get tested if they appear.

