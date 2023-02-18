2 Greater Victoria students named 2023 Loran finalists

Danya Elkhidir and Jules Dawkins will travel to Toronto for Loran’s national interviews

Danya Elkhidir (left) and Jules Dawkins (right) were within the top 1.9 per cent of this year’s Loran Scholars Foundation applicants. (Courtesy Roxy Rae)

A pair of Greater Victoria students have been selected as 2023 Loran finalists.

Danya Elkhidir of Victoria High School and Jules Dawkins of Esquimalt High School were within the top 1.9 per cent of this year’s Loran Scholars Foundation applicants.

The 90 finalists will have the opportunity to travel to Toronto for Loran’s national interviews on Feb. 24 to 26.

After national selections, up to 36 Loran awards valued at over $100,000 will be given out.

Students not selected as Loran scholars will each be eligible to receive a $5,000 Loran Finalist Award.

The Loran Award is a four-year leadership program consisting of work experiences, mentorship, a yearly stipend and a tuition waiver at one of 25 university partners.

Elkhidir is the founder of the Students of Colour Association at her school and is the student representative at her school district. She organizes meetings and initiatives for BIPOC youth, teaches Arabic to children and volunteers at her local mosque.

Dawkins is the president of the Victoria Youth Council and organized a student walkout to protest budget cuts in his school district. He represents his school at the district level, helped start a student council and leads the Interact club.

“The class of 2023 have demonstrated their drive to step up in the face of challenges and positively impact their communities across the country,” wrote a Loran Scholars Foundation spokesperson in a news release. “We know that such promising young people have the power to change the future for the better. They just need a launchpad and opportunities to grow.”

There were approximately 4,800 applicants this year.

