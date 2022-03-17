2 in custody after Vancouver Islander confined and threatened at gunpoint

Pair of Nanaimo residents face variety of charges in armed home invasion north of Qualicum Beach

Police say two people were arrested and charged with a variety of offences after a reported armed home invasion in a rural area north of Qualicum Beach on Thursday, March 10.

Sgt. Shane Worth of the Oceanside RCMP said in the early morning hours of March 10, police were called to the residence. Worth noted a victim reported being confined and threatened with a firearm. The suspects, who were known to the victim, allegedly stole various items including a vehicle, said Worth.

The investigation conducted by Oceanside RCMP frontline and general investigation section officers, assisted by Nanaimo RCMP, RCMP Forensic Identification Services and the RCMP Emergency Response Team, led to the arrest of two people later that day.

Worth said a firearm was recovered and a search warrant, executed on March 11, resulted in the recovery of some of the victim’s items as well as the vehicle.

READ MORE: Daytime prowlers spotted lurking in Parksville, Qualicum Beach

The two suspects appeared in court and remain in custody. Spencer Schaeffer, 36, of Nanaimo is charged with robbery and possession of a firearm while prohibited. Teresa Evenson, 34, of Nanaimo is charged with robbery, possession of a prohibited weapon, possession of stolen property and theft of a motor vehicle.

“The investigation into this incident is ongoing as investigators believe there may have been other people present during this incident assisting the two known suspects,” said Worth.

Anyone who has any information about this incident is asked to contact Oceanside RCMP at 250-248-6111.

— NEWS Staff

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

qualicum beachRCMP