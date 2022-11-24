2 people assaulted with hot liquid in separate Victoria incidents

VicPD seeks potential witnesses after two people had hot liquid flung on their legs in separate but similar incidents on Nov. 23. (Black Press Media file photo)

Victoria police are looking for witnesses after women were hit with hot liquid in two separate assaults.

A teen was sitting at a bus stop in the 1200-block of Douglas Street when a stranger flung a hot substance, possibly coffee on her legs, according to a VicPD release.

A similar call came in about 10 minutes later. A woman was walking across the 1400-block of Douglas Street when a stranger hit her legs with hot liquid.

One of the victims went to hospital for assessment.

Investigators hope to speak with anyone in the area on Nov. 23 between 4:15 and 5 p.m. who may have information.

Anyone with information can contact the VicPD report desk at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

