Oak Bay Fire Department. (Black Press Media file photo)

2 small fires mar summer season for Oak Bay facilities

District closes washrooms at 6 p.m. to combat mischief

A scorched chair was cause for concern for residents of south Oak Bay earlier this month.

It was one of only two fires related to municipal washroom facilities that Oak Bay Fire Department has been called to this year. One was near the Chinese cemetery at the playground earlier this year and more recently a blaze near Henderson Recreation Centre included a chair.

Similar small fires are not unusual whether it’s at the Willows Beach Park facilities or elsewhere in the community, according to the fire department.

Officials feel the fires were started by youth. The municipal public facilities are now being locked at 6 p.m. to discourage mischief.

