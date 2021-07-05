Police cars are seen parked outside Vancouver Police Department headquarters in Vancouver, on Saturday, January 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Police cars are seen parked outside Vancouver Police Department headquarters in Vancouver, on Saturday, January 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

2 Vancouver police officers stabbed during incident involving child in Chinatown

The officers allegedly entered the suite where a struggled ensued with a 59-year-old man

Two Vancouver police officers are in hospital after being stabbed while responding to a forcible confinement involving a two-year-old in Chinatown.

Police say the incident happened at 10 a.m. Monday, at a residential building near Keefer Street and Gore Avenue.

The officers allegedly entered the suite where a struggled ensued with a 59-year-old man. During the altercation, police say a Taser was used on the man.

He is also in hospital receiving treatment.

The Independent Investigations Office of BC, an agency that investigates all police-related incidents that result in injury or death, has been notified.

More to come.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Police

Previous story
MISSING: Saanich woman missing from mental health facility
Next story
Beasts and brews return to Langford this September

Just Posted

growing with unity Elder Sit-A-Luk Raymond Peter, also known as Brother Rick through his work with the Sooke School District, opens the Indigenous and Pollinator Garden at Colwood City Hall on July 2. (Rick Stiebel/News Staff) See story page 5
Indigenous garden plants seeds for a path to unity in Colwood

Real estate prices are high and so is demand, but low inventory has seen home prices increase even more since June 2020. (Black Press Media file photo)
High demand, low inventory driving Greater Victoria real estate prices up

The long-awaited CP-121 Tracker aircraft arrives by barge in Patricia Bay July 5 before making its final trek to the B.C. Aviation Museum in North Saanich. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
PHOTOS: Historic Cold War warrior lands at North Saanich museum

A crash at the corner of Allenby Road and the Trans-Canada Highway just outside of Duncan this morning, July 5, has closed the highway. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)
UPDATED: One dead, highway closed after crash just outside Duncan