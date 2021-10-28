Crofton mill be shutting down for two weeks in November. (File photo by Don Bodger)

Crofton mill be shutting down for two weeks in November. (File photo by Don Bodger)

2-week shutdown coming to Crofton mill in November

Both the paper and pulp operations at the mill will be curtailed from Nov. 9 until about Nov. 24

Paper Excellence has announced that its Crofton mill facility will take a “market curtailment” of about two weeks in November.

A press release from the company said the curtailment is in response to ongoing global logistics challenges and will be coordinated with a previously planned maintenance shutdown of the facility’s biomass power boiler.

“Because the boiler shutdown significantly impacts energy costs, both the paper and pulp operations at the mill will be curtailed from Nov. 9 until about Nov. 24 as the maintenance work is completed on the boiler,” the release said.

“Crofton expects that it will lose approximately 15,000 air dry tonnes of paper and 19,000 air dry tonnes of NBSK pulp from this outage.”

local business

Previous story
Wastewater overflow warning issued for Saanich, Oak Bay shorelines

Just Posted

The water off Port Renfrew could be threatened without a federally-funded search and rescue and environmental response service in Port Renfrew, says the Pacheedaht First Nation. (File - Sooke News Mirror)
Pacheedaht First Nation wants feds to expedite plans for marine rescue centre

As a result of combined stormwater and wastewater overflows, residents are advised to avoid entering the waters along the affected shorelines, as the wastewater may pose a health risk. (Black Press Media file photo)
Wastewater overflow warning issued for Saanich, Oak Bay shorelines

A highway camera shows traffic backed up southbound along the Trans-Canada Highway at the Helmcken overpass Oct. 28. (DriveBC)
Crashes, pooling water causing morning traffic mayhem

Veterinarian Deborah Lambert has signed a book deal to publish her Son of Man Series. The first book was released in September. (Kevin Laird - Sooke News Mirror)
A Writer’s Passion: Sooke author Deborah Lambert publishing first of six-book series