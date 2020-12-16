20 patients, staff members test positive for COVID-19 at Saanich Peninsula Hospital

One more COVID-19 case identified in connection to Greater Victoria hospital outbreak

To date, 10 staff members and 10 patients have tested positive for COVID-19 after an outbreak at the Saanich Peninsula Hospital.

Island Health confirmed Wednesday afternoon (Dec. 16) that one additional staff member has tested positive in relation to the outbreak which was declared on Dec. 1.

No new sources of transmission have been identified.

ALSO READ: Two more COVID-19 cases identified at Saanich Peninsula Hospital

Testing continues to confirm the outbreak is limited to acute care areas of the hospital, according to a statement from Island Health. Patients in those areas continue to be closely monitored for symptoms.

While the hospital in Central Saanich remains closed to acute admissions, the emergency department is open. The laboratory service has temporarily moved to the lab at 2140A Keating Cross Rd. Other outpatient services, including medical imaging and day surgery, are open.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Saanich Peninsula