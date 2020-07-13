Police remained on the scene June 16, 2020, of the fatal house fire that destroyed the light yellow house on the left in the 19600 block of Wakefield Drive in Langley and causing substantial damage to the grey house on the right where the Wenzoski family lived (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

24-year-old man charged with triple murder in Langley, including mother and sibling

Three people were found dead

A 24-year-old man has been charged with three counts of second-degree murder in connection with a triple homicide in Langley in June, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT).

“One count for each of the lives taken in that home,” said Sgt. Frank Jang during an IHIT press conference Monday morning.

On June 13, RCMP were called to 19600-block of Wakefield Drive around 5:30 p.m. where they discovered a house engulfed in flames.

Police found a man’s body at the back of the residence with injuries indicative of homicide. He has been identified as a 46-year-old resident of the home.

Emergency responders located two additional bodies inside the house. IHIT confirmed Monday that these two bodies were of accused’s mother and sibling, a 50-year-old woman and 23-year-old woman, also residents of the home.

The lone person who had escaped the fire was the 24-year-old who has now been charged,Jang said.

“Last month there has been significant work done,” said Jang about the man who was officially charged on Friday, July 10.

Homicide

