Lost Valley wildfire sparked on April 29, 2023. (BC Wildfire Service map)

Lost Valley wildfire sparked on April 29, 2023. (BC Wildfire Service map)

27 properties on evacuation alert due to Lost Valley wildfire in South Cariboo

Burning roughly 40 hectares large and deemed out of control

Twenty-seven properties are under an evacuation alert in the South Cariboo, due to the burning Lost Valley wildfire.

The alert impacts residents of Electoral Area “E”, or Bonaparte Plateau and was issued at 8 p.m. Saturday (April 29).

The fire, located south of Lost Valley Road, is an estimated 40 hectares in size and considered out of control.

BC Wildfire Service says ground crews and air support are battling the blaze.

READ MORE: Crews target South Cariboo fires as hot, dry weather heats up fire season

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2023Breaking News

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Highway 97C from Merritt to Logan Lake closed due to wildfire

Just Posted

A photo of Lance Caven from the early days of his firefighting career. (Courtesy City of Langford)
VIDEO: Assistant Fire Chief Lance Caven honoured in Langford

John Hillman takes the final 13 laps of his 103-lap fundraiser walking around his Oak Bay courtyard to raise cash for Save the Children in 2022. This year, at 104, he’ll make 104 laps starting May 1 at 10:30 a.m. in the Carlton House courtyard. (Black Press Media file photo)
At 104, Oak Bay veteran embarks on annual 10-day walking fundraiser

B.C.’s police watchdog is investigating after a man was shot by Saanich Police April 28, 2023. (Black Press Media)
Driver shot by police during vehicle stop in Saanich

Friends and family welcomed members of HMCS Edmonton back home on April 28 as the ship returned to CFB Esquimalt. The vessel was on a two-and-a-half month deployment involved in a multi-nation narcotics-combatting operation off of Central America. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)
PHOTOS: Loved ones reunite as navy ship returns to Greater Victoria after months at sea