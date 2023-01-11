A Bigg’s killer whale preys on a minke whale in the waters off Washington State’s Smith Island in October 2022. (Courtesy of the Pacific Whale Watch Association)

A Bigg’s killer whale preys on a minke whale in the waters off Washington State’s Smith Island in October 2022. (Courtesy of the Pacific Whale Watch Association)

278 days of killer whale sightings last year in the Salish Sea

Agencies document 1,066 protective interventions by whale-watching crews in 2022

Things are looking up in the waters between B.C. and Washington state with a record-breaking year for whales and protective interventions among whale-watching professionals.

The Pacific Whale Watch Association (PWWA), a group made up of ecotourism professionals from 30 companies, reports record-breaking numbers of Bigg’s killer whales and humpbacks spotted in the waters last year.

In 2022, Bigg’s killer whales and humpback whales were reported by crews on 278 days and 274 days, respectively, according to a PWWA recap of the year. Gray whales were spotted 200 days and minke whales on 158 days last year. While the salmon-eating southern resident killer whale population remains endangered and is rarely encountered by professional whale watchers, Bigg’s killer whales feed on marine mammals and have been increasing steadily for the past decade.

A jump in documented humpback whales – 396 individuals documented including 34 mothers and their first-year calves – in the area last year has been dubbed a “humpback comeback” by those in the businesses of preservation. In 2017, 293 humpbacks were documented in the same area, signalling continued progress in the Salish Sea ecosystem.

READ ALSO: Humpback comeback: More whales spotted in Salish Sea this year than any other

PWWA also collects data on what it calls sentinel actions, or protective interventions by crews during a wildlife tour. The agency cites examples such as stopping other vessels from speeding near whales, alerting ferries, cargo ships or military vessels when whales are nearby, retrieving harmful debris and reporting entangled or injured wildlife.

Last year there were 1,066 documented sentinel actions. Of 740 vessel-related actions, the PWWA reports changed behaviour 74 per cent of the time. Crews also removed 300 pieces of marine debris and reported 20 injured or entangled marine mammals to local rescue teams. Additionally, the PWWA provided real-time whale sightings to emergency responders during the recovery of the sunken vessel Aleutian Isle near San Juan Island last summer.

Visit pacificwhalewatchassociation.com for more on the association.

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: newsroom@oakbaynews.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Killer WhalesWhales

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Hopes high in B.C. as China lifts border rules, but tourism recovery may take months
Next story
Flight disruptions cascade across US after computer outage

Just Posted

A Bigg’s killer whale preys on a minke whale in the waters off Washington State’s Smith Island in October 2022. (Courtesy of the Pacific Whale Watch Association)
278 days of killer whale sightings last year in the Salish Sea

Acclaimed singer/songwriter Valdy returns to Sooke for a concert on Jan. 21 at Holy Trinity Church. (Submitted)
Legendary folk singer Valdy’s roots run through Sooke

Environment Canada says Greater Victoria can expect wind gusts up to 90 km/h Wednesday (Jan. 11) evening, easing Thursday morning. (Black Press Media file photo)
Windy Wednesday expected for Greater Victoria with gusts of 90 km/h

The goal of the My Great Neighbourhood grant program is to develop and improve a sense of community, animate public spaces and leave a positive legacy. (Black Press Media file photo)
Victoria’s My Great Neighbourhood grant program expanded