United Poultry Ltd. in Vancouver. (Google Maps)

COVID-19 outbreak declared at chicken processing plant as 28 workers test positive

Vancouver Health Authority has declared an outbreak at the facility

Health officials have declared a COVID-19 outbreak at a chicken processing facility in Vancouver after 28 employees tested positive for the virus.

In a Tuesday (April 21) news release, Vancouver Coastal Health said it first became aware of the issue after receiving a positive test on Sunday (April 19) for an employee at the United Poultry Company Ltd. at 534 East Cordova St.

Health-care workers tested all 71 workers at the plant the next day and 27 more tested positive, bringing the total to 28. The health authority closed the plant Monday (April 20).

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency said there is no evidence to suggest that food is a likely source or route of transmission of the virus, nor have there been any reported cases of food packaging leading to COVID-19 infections. The health authority said there will be no recall of chicken products from the plant as a result of the outbreak.

Canadians are urged to follow proper hygiene practices when preparing food, including:

  • Washing hands with soap and water
  • Regularly cleaning and disinfecting surfaces
  • Cooking meat thoroughly
  • Avoiding potential cross-contamination between cooked and uncooked foods.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusFood

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Death toll in Nova Scotia shootings rises to 23
Next story
Island youths create film asking their generation to stay home

Just Posted

Sooke Harbour House up for sale

One of Sooke’s most well-known resorts is up for grabs, likely for… Continue reading

Metchosin neighbours host musical tribute on bridge where memorial was held last summer

Neighbours of Martin Payne came together again to enjoy music and laughter in the community

Two Second World War rifles stolen during break-in at Langford legion

The West Shore RCMP is investigating

Motorcyclist caught speeding 90 km/h over limit in Victoria

VicPD issues $1,300 in tickets to driver, impound motorcycle

Victoria police return bike stolen from Saanich

Officer on patrol spotted the purple bike valued at $8,000

‘Every action counts’: B.C. reports 1 new death, 25 new cases of COVID-19

Hospitalized patients have dropped to 109

Island youths create film asking their generation to stay home

Filmmakers liken pandemic to world wars as ‘generation defining’

‘Virtual Volunteering’ touted during National Volunteer Week (April 19-25)

Volunteer BC celebrated its 40th anniversary last year

COVID-19 outbreak declared at chicken processing plant as 28 workers test positive

Vancouver Health Authority has declared an outbreak at the facility

Two staff, two patients at B.C. care home part of latest COVID outbreak

Fraser Health classified Maple Ridge seniors facility outbreak effective Saturday, April 18

State of Emergency declared in village off Northern Vancouver Island due to COVID-19 outbreak

Local governments on Cormorant Island take strict action to combat the spread of the virus.

Evacuation order issued for several Cache Creek properties as water levels rise

Rising water levels have forced several residents from their properties as flood risk increases

B.C. prepares to use donated, ‘alternative’ COVID-19 protective gear

Rigorous testing done first, Health Minister Adrian Dix says

Death toll in Nova Scotia shootings rises to 23

The gunman died in a confrontation with police Sunday

Most Read