Three more flight exposures have been reported through Greater Victoria, including one on Harbour Air. (Black Press Media file photo)

3 COVID-19 cases reported on flights through Victoria

Affected flights occurred Sept. 6, 10 and 11

Another three flight exposures have been reported through Greater Victoria, including two at Victoria International Airport and one at Harbour Air.

On Sept. 6, passengers on Harbour Air flight 228 from Victoria to Vancouver were at the greatest risk of having been exposed to a case of COVID-19. The most affected rows have not been reported.

Passengers in rows six to 12 on WestJet flight 3391 from Victoria to Edmonton Sept. 10 were also exposed to the virus. The following day, passengers in rows seven to 13 on WestJet flight 3295 were the most at risk.

All affected passengers are asked to self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days, which include fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, runny nose, the loss of sense of smell or appetite, muscle aches, fatigue and headaches, diarrhea and nausea or vomiting.

The three new cases bring September’s exposure total to seven. In August, there were a record-breaking 28 flight exposures.

