3 new Vancouver Island care home outbreaks begin, 4 others end

Six residents at The Heights at Mt. View long-term care home have tested positive for COVID-19 as of March 1, according to Island Health. (Google Streetview)

Close to 30 Vancouver Island care home residents have tested positive for COVID-19 in the three latest outbreaks announced by Island Health March 1.

In Saanich, new outbreaks have been declared at Berwick House and The Heights at Mt. View. At the former, four residents have tested positive in the Brio Unit. At the latter, six residents have COVID on the sixth floor, west wing.

The largest outbreak is on Salt Spring Island, at Greenwoods long-term care home. There, 17 residents and five staff members have contracted the virus.

Island Health also declared four outbreaks over Tuesday. In total, 22 residents and six staff members were infected at Glacier View Lodge in Courtenay, nine residents and four staff members got COVID at Sidney All Care, 41 residents and four staff members contracted the virus at Wexford Creek in Nanaimo, and 49 residents and 15 staff members had COVID at Veterans Memorial Lodge in Saanich.

Island Health says each of the new cases have been confirmed by a PCR test. Visits to the care homes are limited to essential and designated visitors, congregate dining and group activities have been put on hold, staff movement is being limited, and enhanced cleaning is in place.

