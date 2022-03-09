3 unique art pieces stolen during overnight theft from Vancouver Island art gallery

A metal, limited-edition killer whale was among three unique art pieces stolen during an overnight theft from the Coastal Carvings Fine Art Gallery in Coombs on March 4. (RCMP photo)A metal, limited-edition killer whale was among three unique art pieces stolen during an overnight theft from the Coastal Carvings Fine Art Gallery in Coombs on March 4. (RCMP photo)
A metal, limited-edition killer whale was among three unique art pieces stolen during an overnight theft from the Coastal Carvings Fine Art Gallery in Coombs on March 4. (RCMP photo)A metal, limited-edition killer whale was among three unique art pieces stolen during an overnight theft from the Coastal Carvings Fine Art Gallery in Coombs on March 4. (RCMP photo)
A custom burl turning was among three unique art pieces stolen during an overnight theft from the Coastal Carvings Fine Art Gallery in Coombs on March 4. (RCMP photo)A custom burl turning was among three unique art pieces stolen during an overnight theft from the Coastal Carvings Fine Art Gallery in Coombs on March 4. (RCMP photo)
A raven mask was among three unique art pieces stolen during an overnight theft from the Coastal Carvings Fine Art Gallery in Coombs on March 4. (RCMP photo)A raven mask was among three unique art pieces stolen during an overnight theft from the Coastal Carvings Fine Art Gallery in Coombs on March 4. (RCMP photo)

Three unique art pieces were stolen during an overnight theft from an art gallery in Coombs.

Sgt. Shane Worth, media relations officers for the Oceanside RCMP, said sometime overnight on March 4, unknown suspects broke into the Coastal Carvings Fine Art Gallery located at 2340 Alberni Hwy.

The stolen art pieces included a metal, limited-edition killer whale, a raven mask and a custom burl turning artwork.

In addition to working to identify the suspects, police are also working to recover the stolen property, said Worth

Anyone with information regarding the incident or the whereabouts of the stolen items is asked to call the Oceanside RCMP at 250-248-6111 or anonymously online.

— NEWS Staff, submitted

READ MORE: Parksville fentanyl dealer loses appeal of 18-month sentence

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

ArtCoombscrimeRCMPtheftvancouverisland

Previous story
Sheltering from bombs, Ukraine’s ‘cellar violinist’ plays on
Next story
B.C. man sues Vernon RCMP over excessive force, police dog attack

Just Posted

The concrete pour on Sooke’s new multi-sport box begins March 14. (District of Sooke)
Work resumes on multi-sport box

Firefighters respond to a house fire on Church Road on Wednesday afternoon. (Kevin Laird - Sooke News Mirror)
Sooke emergency crews attending house fire on Church Road

Langford Mayor Stew Young (right) and Coun. Matt Sahlstrom try out the new and improved play structure at Ernhill Park following its official reopening. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)
Transformed Ernhill Park reopens in Langford

Canadian Tire store owners were recognized in November for their overall contribution of $1 million to the cardiac unit at Royal Jubilee Hospital since 2003. In 2021, $79,000 was raised as part of a renewed 10-year commitment. (Black Press Media file photo)
Greater Victoria Fix-a-Heart campaign rallies community to bring in $79,000