30-minute delays expected along TCH in Langford Wednesday overnight

Drivers taking Trans-Canada Highway (TCH) through Langford can expect to see delays Wednesday evening.
Emcom Services Inc. tweeted that motorists taking the TCH between Westshore Parkway and Finlayson Arm will most likely add an extra 30 minutes after 6:30 p.m. until 5 a.m. on Thursday.
There will be traffic control in place overnight.
🚧ROAD WORK Wed April 22nd -Westshore Pkwy to Finlayson Arm #BCHWY1 #TCH NB & SB lanes. Delays up to 30 min 6:30pm – 5:00am🚧 @DriveBC 17370 #trafficcontrol in place 👷♀️#langford #nightwork @WestshoreRCMP @malahatdrive @HighlandsEP 🪓
Please plan ahead, we appreciate your patience pic.twitter.com/dMWTvcFcXk
— Emcon Services Inc., South Island Division (@EmconSouthVI) April 22, 2020
