3,500-litres of diesel, tank, forklift stolen from Langford construction site

Police are looking for a 3,500-litre container, likely now empty, that was stolen in February full of diesel fuel. (Courtesy West Shore RCMP)

A full fuel tank taken from a construction site in February remains in the wind, as West Shore RCMP seeks help from the public.

A 3,500-litre tank full of diesel was stolen from a construction site at 2100 Bear Mountain Parkway in Langford overnight Feb. 11, RCMP said in a news release issued April 4.

Someone swiped a forklift from a neighbouring construction site to haul away the fuel. Police have not identified any suspects.

Anyone with information on the theft is asked to contact the West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264.

READ ALSO: Meet Greater Victoria’s newest millionaire

Do you have a story tip? Email: newsroom@goldstreamgazette.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

West ShoreWestshore RCMP