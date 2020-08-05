A number of bikes, both locked and unlocked, were stolen in Oak Bay last week, according to police. (Unsplash)

$3,700 worth of bikes stolen in Oak Bay in just three days

Police receive reports of four stolen bikes from July 27 to 29

Four stolen bicycles and two thefts from cars kept Oak Bay police busy last week.

On July 27 the department received a report of two bicycles taken from a garage in the 900-block of Hampshire Road. One bike was a bronze ladies Norco 16-inch with a basket, valued at $300. The other was a black men’s Brodie Omega, valued at $730.

Two days later, police were called when an unlocked bike was taken from outside the garage of a home in the 2100-block of Lansdowne Road. That bike was a black men’s Giant Defy Advanced 3 Road bike, valued at $2,000.

The same day, a locked bike was stolen from the Cadboro Bay Road skate park. The black and grey Gravity Cycle Cross was valued at $700.

On July 31 police received two reports of unlocked vehicles being rifled through in the 2600-block of Pacific Avenue. Nothing was stolen and a person of interest was identified, police say.

The same day, police received a report of a theft from a car in the 2300-block of Pacific Avenue. Unlocked vehicles had been rifled through and a pair of $250 sunglasses were taken. Police say a person of interest was identified.

In 2017, Oak Bay Police introduced a bike registry program to aid in returning stolen bicycles that had been recovered. Download the bike registry form and visit the Oak Bay Police Department at 1703 Monterey Ave. to register your bike, or call 250-592-2424 for more information.

Oak Bay Police Department

