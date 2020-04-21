A 3M mask is shown in Mississauga, Ont., on Friday, April 3, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

3M files lawsuit in Canada against firm accused of price-gouging on N95 masks

The company has already launched similar legal action in several U.S. states

Minnesota-based 3M has filed a lawsuit against an Ontario company that allegedly claimed a phoney affiliation with the U.S. medical-gear maker to sell hard-to-find N95 face masks at exorbitant prices.

The lawsuit, filed in Ontario Superior Court, alleges that Caonic Systems Inc. set up a web domain on the e-commerce platform Shopify and used it to sell masks that it claimed had been made by 3M in Singapore and the United Kingdom.

It further alleges that the company continued to market the masks on different Shopify-based sites after 3M complained, with an asking price of $17 apiece — five times the suggested retail price.

3M, which was at the centre of a short-lived dispute with the White House over its long-standing export agreements with Canada and Mexico for personal protective equipment, has been aggressively cracking down on price-gouging during the COVID-19 pandemic ever since.

The company has already launched similar legal action in several U.S. states accusing resellers of trying to capitalize on the shortage of equipment, but the lawsuit announced today is the first time the effort has crossed into Canada.

President Donald Trump called out 3M two weeks ago for exporting its N95 masks outside the country, but the U.S. Federal Emergency Management Agency has since carved out exemptions for Canada and Mexico to ensure the exports can continue.

READ MORE: Two planes from China forced to arrive in Canada empty of supplies

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Feds unveil $350M fund to help charities, non-profits get through pandemic
Next story
Death toll in Nova Scotia shootings rises to 23

Just Posted

Island youths create film asking their generation to stay home

Filmmakers liken pandemic to world wars as ‘generation defining’

Sooke Harbour House up for sale

One of Sooke’s most well-known resorts is up for grabs, likely for… Continue reading

Saanich council opposes request to nix amalgamation study due to COVID-19

Saanich, Victoria look at possibilities for moving forward despite the pandemic

Motorcyclist caught speeding 90 km/h over limit in Victoria

VicPD issues $1,300 in tickets to driver, impound motorcycle

Metchosin neighbours host musical tribute on bridge where memorial was held last summer

Neighbours of Martin Payne came together again to enjoy music and laughter in the community

Businesses can apply for wage subsidy April 27, calculate payments on new website

Program will provide 75% of each employee’s salary, up to $847 per week

State of Emergency declared in village off Northern Vancouver Island due to COVID-19 outbreak

Local governments on Cormorant Island take strict action to combat the spread of the virus.

Evacuation order issued for several Cache Creek properties as water levels rise

Rising water levels have forced several residents from their properties as flood risk increases

B.C. prepares to use donated, ‘alternative’ COVID-19 protective gear

Rigorous testing done first, Health Minister Adrian Dix says

Death toll in Nova Scotia shootings rises to 23

The gunman died in a confrontation with police Sunday

COVID-19: Shelter-seeking B.C. homeless group resorts to sleeping in graveyard

People to camp near Parksville church at night as group looks for assistance

44% of B.C. residents think pre-COVID-19 conditions won’t return until fall: poll

73% say they’ll get a vaccine when one is made

MP Rachel Blaney happy with federal funding revisions for small busineses

Blaney provides latest updates on Canadian Emergency Businesses Action, COVID-19 and more

Two planes from China forced to arrive in Canada empty of supplies: PM

Trudeau said there are limits to how long an aircraft is allowed to wait on the ground in China

Most Read