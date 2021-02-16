Earthquake Canada reported a small earthquake off Vancouver Island on Feb. 16. (Earthquake Canada image)

Earthquake Canada reported a small earthquake off Vancouver Island on Feb. 16. (Earthquake Canada image)

4.1-magnitude earthquake strikes off Vancouver Island

Earthquakes Canada detected the seismic event at around 3:30 p.m.

A 4.1-magnitude earthquake was detected in the Tofino region by Earthquakes Canada on Tuesday, Feb. 16 at 3:28 p.m. PST. The department later downgraded the magnitude to 3.6.

“We didn’t feel anything, and Hotel Zed is sort of right in the middle,” said Tofino councillor and Hotel Zed Tofino general manager Britt Chalmers.

“We are ready for a quake though. We have a good tsunami and earthquake plan in place. We would do a vertical evacuation to the third floor. That’s the worst case scenario,” said Chalmers.

Keith Orchiston is Tofino’s emergency program co-ordinator. He said the quake was detected 340km SW of Port Alice.

“So pretty far off to feel an earthquake of that size,” said Orchiston.

According to Earthquakes Canada, there has been 78 earthquakes over the past month in south western B.C.

“This is normal as we get thousands of earthquakes every year in this part of B.C., but it’s still a good reminder that we live in proximity to Canada’s most active earthquake region, the Cascadia Subduction Zone (CSZ). It’s also a good reminder to be prepared to respond should you feel a long and strong earthquake making it difficult to stand – remember to “Drop, Cover, and Hold On” and that the “STRONG SHAKING IS THE WARNING” that a tsunami may have been generated. Evacuate to higher ground, don’t wait for an official warning. Earthquakes can happen at any time, even during the pandemic, so take a few minutes to read the tsunami evacuation guidance during COVID-19,” he said.

Chalmers concurs.

“This is good reminder for people to check their grab and go kits and remind yourself of your emergency evacuation plans,” she said.

Tofino’s community muster station is the Community Hall and high ground up Industrial Way. Ucluelet’s emergency centre is the Ucluelet Secondary School or high ground at Tugwell Fields.

Just days ago, the town of Banff, A.B. experienced a 3.9-magnitude earthquake. Some residents reported feeling the quake, but no damage was reported, according to Earthquakes Canada.


nora.omalley@westerlynews.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

READ: Magnitude 3.9 earthquake shakes Banff; no reports of damage

READ: Seismic upgrades at Ucluelet Secondary and Elementary School on schedule

EarthquakeTofino,

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Surrey Mounties mistakenly arrest man in robbery probe, ending in injury

Just Posted

A screenshot of the video tweeted by Oak Bay Police Chief Ray Bernoties as someone snatches a package off a porch then gets in a white waiting vehicle. (Twitter/Ray Bernoties)
Oak Bay police chief calls out porch pirate on Twitter

‘Not a porch pirate … just a thief,’ says chief

Pulcherie Mboussi is the founder and executive director of the African Arts and Cultural Community Contributor Society (AACCCS) and ISSAMBA Centre in Victoria. (Photo courtesy Pulcherie Mboussi)
Black leaders, artists bring Black History Month celebrations to Greater Victoria virtually

African Arts and Cultural Community Contributor Society hosts discussions, concerts online

A witness helped police track down a driver who hit a parked car near the intersection of Elgin Road and Oak Bay Avenue. (Google Street View Screenshot)
Police nab Oak Bay Village hit-and-run driver

Police briefs from Feb. 7 to 14

A pipe burst on the roof of Hatley Castle at Royal Roads University in Colwood on Saturday, flooding the main foyer and basement of the building. (Black Press Media file photo)
Water pipe bursts, flooding Hatley Castle in Colwood

Royal Roads University staff working from home after water soaked foyer and basement

No matter what your age or condition declining mobility and strength are reversible through resistence training, says personal trainer Ron Cain (Pixabay photo)
RON CAIN: Building muscle is more important than cardio for older adults

No matter what your age, declining mobility and strength are reversible

A pedestrian wearing a mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 uses an umbrella as snow falls in downtown Vancouver on Saturday, February 13, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. records 26 deaths over Family Day weekend; top doctor says vaccine delivery ramping up

Daily cases stayed below 500 for each day of the long weekend

LSR members were assisted by North Shore Search and Rescue to extract a hiker who got lost in extreme winter conditions. (Faye Hjort photo)
Ladysmith Search and Rescue saves poorly equipped hiker lost overnight

North Shore Search and Rescue responded with a helicopter to safely extract the hiker

Earthquake Canada reported a small earthquake off Vancouver Island on Feb. 16. (Earthquake Canada image)
4.1-magnitude earthquake strikes off Vancouver Island

Earthquakes Canada detected the seismic event at around 3:30 p.m.

Alex Fisher with injuries. (Submitted photo)
Surrey Mounties mistakenly arrest man in robbery probe, ending in injury

Police watchdog investigating after Alex Fisher, 27, mistaken for robbery suspect, hurt

Mountie Chad Lincoln Vance is on trial for a sexual assault charge. (File photo)
Rape allegation levied against Kelowna Mountie on trial for sexual assault

Chad Lincoln Vance is on trial for sexually assaulting a woman in Kelowna in 2015

Sylvia Okonofua, of the University of Regina’s Stem Cell Club. (YouTube)
Most Black Canadians won’t find a stem cell donor in time; this group is working to change that

Less than 3 per cent of stem cell donors are Black

(Black Press Media file)
Key to keeping doctors from private health care is a strong B.C. Medicare: UBC prof

Quebec’s example could provide a guideline for B.C.

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto on January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Canada’s vaccine supply from Europe remains secure: Trudeau

Moderna has confirmed delivery of another 168,000 doses next week, with 1.3 million to follow in March

A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for Jesse Goodale, formerly of Nanaimo, for allegedly breaching conditions of his release from prison. (Photo submitted)
Canada-wide arrest warrant issued for ‘violent’ Island man

Nanaimo’s Jesse Goodale last seen in Victoria, wanted for breaching conditions of release from prison

Most Read