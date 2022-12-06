A 4.6-magnitude earthquake was registered off the west coast of Vancouver Island on Dec 6. (Courtesy of Earthquakes Canada)

A 4.6-magnitude earthquake was registered off the west coast of Vancouver Island on Dec 6. (Courtesy of Earthquakes Canada)

4.6-magnitude earthquake hits off west coast of Vancouver Island

Tuesday’s event was the third quake off the Island’s coast in last weeks

A 4.6-magnitude earthquake was registered off the west coast of Vancouver Island on Tuesday morning.

The shake occurred just before 5:30 a.m. Its epicentre was located about 183 kilometres west of Port Hardy, at a depth of 10 kilometres.

There was no tsunami expected, Earthquakes Canada said. The monitoring agency added there are no reports of damage, and none would be expected.

Tuesday’s seismic activity marks the third earthquake to hit off the west coast of Vancouver Island in the last two weeks. Residents of Tofino felt a 4.8-magnitude quake that hit about 34 kilometres off the coast on Nov. 25, while a 4.0-magnitude one was registered almost 300 kilometres west of the Island one day earlier.

Dec. 6 was also the day when a 7-magnitude earthquake hit off the Island’s west coast in 1918. That shake awakened people all over Vancouver Island and in the Vancouver area, Earthquakes Canada said. It was felt in northern Washington State and as far east as Kelowna.

READ: UVic monitoring could’ve warned Victoria about Tofino earthquake

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: newsroom@vicnews.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

vancouverisland

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
More ‘mega’ Christmas displays expected this year despite cost concerns: BC Hydro
Next story
PHOTOS: Students spread Salish Sea stewardship messages

Just Posted

The Victoria Police Department says a woman tried to stop paramedics from providing life-saving medical care to a person experiencing an opioid overdose. (Black Press Media file photo)
Woman arrested after allegedly assaulting Victoria officer, obstructing paramedics

A dead chum salmon in the Delta River after it had returned more than 1,000 miles from the ocean to spawn. (Courtesy Photo / Ned Rozell)
Keepers of Cheewaht: Restoring a Vancouver Island ecosystem for generations to come

A 4.6-magnitude earthquake was registered off the west coast of Vancouver Island on Dec 6. (Courtesy of Earthquakes Canada)
4.6-magnitude earthquake hits off west coast of Vancouver Island

Oak Bay vocalist Stephanie Greaves rings out 2022 at the Oaks Restaurant and Grill. (Black Press File Photo)
Oak Bay rings in 2023 with a pair of musical parties