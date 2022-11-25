A earthquake was detected off Tofino on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, but did not cause a tsunami warning. (Josie Osborne/Twitter)

A earthquake was detected off Tofino on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, but did not cause a tsunami warning. (Josie Osborne/Twitter)

4.8-magnitude earthquake hits close to Tofino, felt as far as Courtenay

A 4.8-magnitude earthquake struck roughly 34 kilometres northwest of Tofino on Friday night (Nov. 25), being felt across the island, including in the Comox Valley.

According to Earthquake Canada, the quake happened at 7:50 p.m.

There was no tsunami warning detected.

Many took to social media to share the feeling of rumbles, including MLA Josie Osborne.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking News

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Holocaust survivor’s recipe for orange cake in high demand in Chilliwack and beyond

Just Posted

Oak Bay resident Michael Hardiman reminds others to play it safe while hanging holiday lights after he fell, Saturday, Nov. 12 and returned home from the hospital the next Tuesday with a fractured vertebra. (Courtesy Michael Hardiman)
Oak Bay man with fractured spine warns of dangers in hanging holiday lights

James Lee Busch and Zachary Armitage are charged with the first-degree murder of Martin Payne after their escape from William Head Institution on July 7, 2019. (Correctional Service of Canada/Facebook)
Blood spatter analyst explains where Metchosin man was struck in his home

Premier David Eby has announced the province is scrapping controversial plans to eliminate individualized autism funding, which was scheduled to be phased out by 2025. (Black Press Media file photo)
Premier announces about-turn on B.C. autism funding cuts

Anawim House director Terry Edison-Brown speaks at their WE fundraiser at Laurel Point Inn. (Courtesy of Christian J. Stewart Photography)
Victoria’s Anawim House raises over $340,000 for home for at-risk women