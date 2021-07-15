A coyote attacked three people in Stanley Park on Wednesday, July 7, 2021. (Conservation Officer Service/Facebook)

4 coyotes euthanized following attack on toddler in Stanley Park

B.C. Conservation Officer Service says it’s unsure whether the animals killed overnight were those involved

Four coyotes have been euthanized by conservation officers in Vancouver’s Stanley Park, including one captured in “very close proximity” to the area in which a toddler was attacked earlier this week.

B.C. Conservation Officer Service said the animals were killed Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

“We recognize multiple coyotes are involved in ongoing incidents at Stanley Park,” read a BCCOS Facebook post. Officers are unsure if the coyotes destroyed were the animals responsible for recent harm.

A two-year-old girl was bitten on her neck and face Monday night on the west side of the park, which remains closed after the incident. The child has since been released from hospital.

Since December, more than 30 people in the park have been attacked by coyotes, according to the Vancouver Park Board.Following a string of attacks on joggers and cyclists, two were previously captured and euthanized in January.

Conservation officers said they are assessing further actions to reduce human-coyote conflict.

Anyone who encounters an aggressive coyote is asked to call BCCOS’ Report All Poachers and Polluters line at 1-877-952-7277.

