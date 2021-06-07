Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Statistics Canada says the country’s crime rate ticked up again in 2018, for a fourth year in a row, though it was still lower than it was a decade ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

4 dead after Muslim family allegedly targeted in Ontario car crash

One man has been arrested in connection to the crash

A Muslim advocacy group is “beyond horrified” after a family was allegedly targeted by a man in a car in London, Ont.

London police said that they responded to reports of a collision involving pedestrians at about 8:40 p.m. local time on Sunday night. One woman was pronounced dead at the scene, while another woman, a man and two children were taken to hospital. The man, woman and a teenager died of their injuries, while another child remains in serious but non-life threatening condition.

Police said a 20-year-old London man has been arrested.

The National Council of Canadian Muslims said in a statement that they were “beyond horrified” by the attack.

“This is a terrorist attack on Canadian soil and should be treated as such,” CEO Mustafa Farooq said.

More to come.

