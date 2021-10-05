4 Greater Victoria power outages leave close to 1,500 in dark

BC Hydro customers across Saanich and Metchosin are without power Tuesday (Oct. 5) afternoon. (BC Hydro)

One large power outage spanning Saanich and Central Saanich, and three smaller ones in Metchosin have left more than 1,000 BC Hydro customers without power Tuesday (Oct. 1) afternoon.

The largest of the four stretches between Royal Oak and Brentwood Bay and has been affecting 1,223 customers since 12:31 p.m. The cause is under investigation and crews have been assigned to the area.

In Metchosin, BC Hydro is also reporting three smaller outages.

A downed tree has left 17 customers in the 200-block of Dutnall Road and 3700-block of Duke Road without power since 12:04 p.m. Crews have been assigned to the area.

Right next door, another 65 customers north-east-west of Duke Road and south of Metchosin Road have been without power since 11:47 a.m. The cause there is unknown but crews are expected to arrive by 1:25 p.m.

The final outage is east of Sooke Road, north of Kangaroo Road, west of Lindholm Road and south of Neild Road. There, power has been down for 84 customers since 12:03 p.m. Crews have been assigned and the cause remains under investigation.

READ ALSO: Victoria’s 2021 Vital Signs report released with B-grade quality of life

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

BCHydropower outagesSaanich