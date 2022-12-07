40 frames stolen in second Oak Bay sunglasses smash-and-grab

Stolen catalytic converter among the 68 calls for police last week

A commercial alarm alerted police to the second sunglasses heist of the month in the early hours of Nov. 30.

A commercial alarm drew Oak Bay police to the 2000-block of Cadboro Bay Road shortly before 4 a.m., according to a department release. Officers arrived to find a smashed window and called in an RCMP police dog, which did not track a suspect. A Saanich police forensic team also examined the scene. About 40 pairs of eye wear frames, worth about $8,000 were stolen.

On Nov. 15, around the same time in the morning and the same block, a commercial alarm alerted police to a significant theft of sunglasses.

Speeder doubles down

A 38-year-old driver faces a fine of $368 and a seven-day vehicle impound after a successful speed trap by police Dec. 3.

An Oak Bay officer conducting enforcement on Beach Drive near Newport Avenue clocked a driver going 100 km/hr in a 40 km/hr zone. The 38-year-old driver was ticketed for excessive speed.

Drivers going more than 40 km/h over the posted speed limit automatically face a $368 ticket, three penalty points on their driving record and a mandatory seven-day impound. Drivers going more than 60 km/h faster than the speed limit face a fine of $483 and three penalty points.

Catalytic cut out

Nov. 28 a report was made by a vehicle owner from the 2000 block of McNeill Avenue that the catalytic converter was stolen from his SUV sometime overnight while it was parked in front of his driveway. Unfortunately, there are no leads to identify a suspect. it was among the 68 calls for service Nov. 28 to Dec. 4.

Anyone with information regarding these or any crime is asked to call Oak Bay police at 250-592-2424 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Community input

Last week, two Oak Bay officers met and conversed with community at the Monterey Center for a Coffee with a Cop session.

The Oak Bay department, and its reserve constables, also aided with the IEOA Truck Light Convoy and Food Drive on Dec. 3 as the lit up trucks traversed Oak Bay on their way to Langford.

‘Tis the season for porch pirates

The Oak Bay Police Department reminds people to be extra vigilant with packages delivered to their homes this time of year.

Tips for security include arranging someone to pick up a package, have it delivered to work, install a security camera, establish a delivery spot out of sight and require a signature on delivery.

