Victoria News reporter Nicole Crescenzi had her own bundle of joy last month. Aurelio Crescenzi was born on April 18 at Victoria General Hospital. Congratulations, Nicole! (Courtesy of Nicole Crescenzi)

400 bundles of joy brought into world on Vancouver Island in April

Victoria General Hospital saw the most births last month

While many have been focused on the current COVID-19 health crisis, over 400 people on Vancouver Island may have been preoccupied with something else over the last few weeks.

A total of 434 babies were born in the Island Health region in April, according to the health authority.

READ ALSO: Precious delivery: B.C. families welcome babies during COVID-19 restrictions

Of those bundles of joy, 226 babies were born at Victoria General Hospital last month. The Nanaimo Regional Hospital saw 96 babies born while the North Island Hospital Comox Valley saw 37.

Thirty-four babies were born at the Cowichan District Hospital, 26 were born at the North Island Hospital Campbell River and 15 were born at West Coast General.

“Congratulations to all those people celebrating their expanded family,” Island Health said in a tweet on Saturday (May 16). “We are so happy for you!”

READ ALSO: Pregnant in a pandemic: expectant mothers change birth plans due to COVID-19

shalu.mehta@blackpress.ca

Island Health

