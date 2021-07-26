$400,000 in damages caused by fire in Victoria commercial building

A fire at a Victoria commercial building resulted in approximately $400,000 in damages before being snuffed out.

The Victoria Fire Department responded to 247 Russell St. shortly after noon on Saturday, July 24.

Twenty-two firefighters in three engines, one ladder truck, one rescue truck, and one battalion vehicle, responded to the commercial building fire at 12:08 p.m., according to a Victoria Fire Department press release. The first crew members to arrive saw dark smoke wafting from the roof, and began dousing the fire from within and outside of the building. The fire was eventually contained to the space between the ceiling and roof of the building and was ultimately put out through holes poked through the latter.

The fire’s cause is still under investigation. The estimated amount saved in their operation was $1,700,000.

