B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry update the COVID-19 situation, B.C. legislature, July 20, 2020. (B.C. government)

41 more COVID-19 cases in B.C., alert for Kelowna night club

No additional deaths as B.C. has 259 active virus cases

B.C. health officials reported 41 additional COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, with an additional alert issued for people who attended the Liquid Zoo night club in Kelowna between July 15 and 18.

There have been no new outbreaks in the health care system or in communities, and an outbreak at St. Paul’s Hospital neonatal intensive care unit has been declared over.

Anyone who was at that Kelowna night club is asked to monitor themselves closely, limit their contact with others and contact 8-1-1 to get tested if common symptoms of the coronavirus develop.

A list of flights and work sites with possible COVID-19 exposure is here.

A recently identified outbreak on Haida Gwaii now has 20 recorded cases, and the outbreak control effort at Fraser Valley Packers near Abbotsford has now identified 31 cases. There are no health concerns about the berries packed there or other fruit products, but people should always wash fruits and vegetables before eating them, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said in a statement July 29.

BC legislatureCoronavirus

