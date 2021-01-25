48 COVID-19 cases and one death associated with outbreak at Kamloops hospital

One of the 20 patients infected has died, meanwhile 28 staff with COVID-19 are isolating at home

-Kamloops This Week

Another 40 cases of COVID-19 have been identified in connection to an outbreak on a surgical ward at Royal Inland Hospital, resulting in 48 total cases so far and including one death.

In a statement, Interior Health said that as of Monday morning, 20 patients and 28 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 and one patient has died.

“Sadly, an elderly patient has died in connection with this outbreak,” the Interior Health statement said.

On Friday, the health authority declared an outbreak in a unit at the hospital. The outbreak applies to 6 South, which is a surgical unit. Interior Health says the outbreak has not yet spread beyond there.

Interior Health said patients are isolating in the COVID unit and in 6 South. Patients able to be discharged are isolating at home and all staff members that have tested positive are isolating at home.

Surgeries are continuing, the statement said, and the health authority is reminding people that the hospital remains a safe place to attend for appointments and emergencies.

“I understand the public will be anxious about the news of this outbreak at their hospital,” Kamloops medical health officer Dr. Carol Fenton said in a press release. “It is important, however, that people remain calm and know that a highly skilled team is working to quickly contain this outbreak. Please help us support staff and patients by following all public health precautions as you go about your daily activities.”

Royal Inland Hospital is a regional hospital that serves not only Kamloops but also small communities in the immediate vicinity.

The health authority is reminding residents not to gather with people outside of their households. In addition, it is reminding people to physical distance (two metres), wash your hands and wear a mask.

A team of specialists is working with hospital staff, meeting on a daily basis, and will provide additional updates as they become available.

READ MORE: 2nd COVID vaccine doses on hold as B.C. delivery delayed again

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus