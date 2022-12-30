Boats moored on Okanagan Lake, which has some partially frozen spots but is still dangerous for anyone to venture out on. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

Boats moored on Okanagan Lake, which has some partially frozen spots but is still dangerous for anyone to venture out on. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

50 head of cattle fall through Okanagan Lake

Cows on Indian Band broke through ice, approximately 22 died

Nearly two dozen cows have died after falling through the ice on Okanagan Lake.

Approximately 50 head of cattle wandered out onto thin ice Dec. 22, a witness told The Morning Star.

About half of them were able to get out from the north end of the lake, on the Okanagan Indian Band (OKIB). But the others have since died.

“They are starting to bloat and rise to the surface,” the concerned resident said. “But nothing’s being done about them.”

The Morning Star has reached out to the OKIB for further information.

READ MORE: Skaters urged to check ice at North Okanagan lakes

READ MORE: Coldstream groups aim to keep Kal Lake sparkling

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

AnimalslakesVernon

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Arrests and flash bangs as Kelowna police standoff continues into the night
Next story
Police standoff in Kelowna ends after 10 hours with 8 arrests

Just Posted

Victoria Police Department is investigating the death of a person found on the 3100-block of Douglas Street on the morning of Dec. 30. (Black Press Media file photo) (Black Press Media file photo)
VicPD investigating after body found on Douglas Street

A U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Port Angeles helicopter aircrew rescues a dog from a sailboat near Vancouver Island on Dec. 28. (U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Northwest/Facebook)
VIDEO: Rottweiler still missing after dramatic rescue off Vancouver Island

Steaks on a grill in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
Meat-eaters still dominate with flexitarians on the rise, says survey of Canadians

Image courtesy Creative Outlet
‘Reckless’: Court awards $326K in Sooke road rage incident