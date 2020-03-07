6 new COVID-19 cases in B.C., including ‘outbreak’ at care home

A total of 27 presumptive cases of the novel coronavirus now detected in the province

B.C. health officials have confirmed six new cases of of COVID-19, including two in a care home which is now being treated as an outbreak.

Outbreak protocols are underway at the Lynn Valley Care Centre in North Vancouver after two residents tested positive for the novel coronavirus after coming into contact with B.C.’s 21st case, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said at a news conference in Vancouver Saturday.

The other four people infected also live within the Fraser Health region, including two people who were aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship.

Chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam noted Friday that most of the cases in Canada have been mild, and the patients are self isolating at home. About seven people are in hospital, but she said that doesn’t necessarily mean they are severely ill, adding that Canada is well equipped to deal with the outbreak.

“We’ve been having these plans, we’ve rehearsed them, we’ve been through a previous pandemic, we’ve been through co-ordination for Ebola response, for example. So each individual player in the federal and provincial system knows how those co-ordination mechanisms work,” Tam told a news conference.

Ottawa is increasing its funding for COVID-19 research by $20 million, Health Minister Patty Hajdu announced Friday, after concluding that the $7 million it had planned to spend isn’t enough.

More to come.

– with files from The Canadian Press

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Police on scene of suspected overnight shooting in Langford

Just Posted

Police on scene of suspected overnight shooting in Langford

Investigators remain outside home on Arncote Avenue

Empress workers won’t strike this weekend after tentative agreement reached

Workers will now vote on ratifying the contract next week

A giant falls as Vikes lose Cord Clemens of 80s dynasty

Vikes’ giant Cord Clemens dead at 56

Toilet paper panic hits Greater Victoria as shoppers prep for threat of COVID-19

Save-On-Foods at the Oak Bay/Victoria border sells out of toilet paper, hand sanitizer

Greater Victoria walk-in clinic’s strained amid coronavirus fears

Clinic wait times more than double same time period in 2019

6 new COVID-19 cases in B.C., including ‘outbreak’ at care home

A total of 27 presumptive cases of the novel coronavirus now detected in the province

B.C. care homes well equipped to prevent COVID-19 outbreaks: seniors advocate

Isobel Mackenzie downplays concerns seniors are at risk

Researchers call on B.C. to ditch plan to switch to permanent daylight time

B.C. Premier John Horgan has said he will wait to see what Washington, Oregon and California go with

B.C. legislature occupiers ate pizza, mocked ‘colonial government’

Pipeline protest leader told supporters false story about Indigenous Relations Minister Scott Fraser

MacEwen nets 2 as Canucks pick up key 6-3 win over Avalanche

Vancouver ends 4-game losing skid

Body found on Cortes Island

RCMP “very confident” body that of Miles Meester

One person airlifted to hospital after being struck by CP train near Ashcroft

Reports indicate victim sustained serious injuries

Coronavirus cancels all international school trips for Cowichan students

Frances Kelsey students’ London trip grounded

Three civil cases alleging sexual assault by former B.C. RCMP officer to go forward

Donald Cooke was AAA minor hockey coach of two alleged victims

Most Read