Six B.C. communities set temperature records on Thanksgiving Day, Oct. 10, 2022. (Black Press Media file photo)

6 temperature records set in B.C. on Thanksgiving Day

Ashcroft’s high hit 28.2 C, the hottest Oct. 10 on record since 1945

October has been unseasonably warm this year, and Thanksgiving Day was no exception.

Six B.C. communities set new temperature records on Monday (Oct. 10), while a seventh tied its record from 1991.

Preliminary data from Environment Canada shows the residents of Ashcroft enjoyed a sizzling 28.2 C with their turkey dinner, almost four degrees higher than the old record of 24.4 C set in 1945.

The next hottest temperature was felt in Penticton, where a new high of 25.6 C was set Monday, up from the old record of 23.4 C set in 1991. Kelowna experienced similar temperatures at 25.3 C, up from its old high of 23.5 C also set in 1991.

In Pemberton, Monday’s high of 25.2 C beat the region’s 1988 record of 21.4 C by a whopping 3.8 C.

Things were slightly cooler in Clinton and Sechelt. In the former, a new record of 22.6 C was recorded over its 1991 record of 20.5 C, while in the latter, Monday’s 20.1 C just cleared the region’s 19.5 C recorded in 1988.

Summerland tied its 1991 record at a toasty 24.5 C.

READ ALSO: Hot, dry conditions expected to continue as dozens of B.C. temperature records set

It’s been a record-breaking fall for B.C. all around, with little-to-no rain seen in many regions since mid-summer and all-time highs hit almost every day in at least one part of the province. Environment Canada weather forecasts for the week leading out of Thanksgiving suggest much of the same can be expected heading into mid-October.

The hot, dry weather has also been extending the province’s wildfire season, with the latest significant blaze breaking out near Grand Forks on Sunday. The wildfire is considered out of control and is estimated at 170 hectares in size as of Tuesday morning.

READ ALSO: PHOTOS: 151-hectare grassfire burning between Grand Forks, Christina Lake along Hwy. 3

@janeskrypnek
jane.skrypnek@blackpress.ca

British ColumbiaEnvironment Canada weather

