From left to right, Salvation Army Captain Matt Kean, Chilliwack Food Bank co-ordinator Don Armstrong, Chilliwack farmer Larissa Garcia, and Captain Fiona Kean. (BC Egg photo)

600,000 eggs donated by farmers to food banks across B.C. by end of 2022

‘We don’t want any parents to be in a position where they can’t feed their kids’ - Chilliwack egg farmer

Egg farmers are stepping up to the plate to help with the provincial food bank crisis by donating 600,000 eggs by the end of 2022.

“There has been a 25 per cent increase in the number of visits to food banks since 2021,” BC Egg’s chair Gunta Vitins said in a press release issued Thursday (Nov. 3). “Our egg farmers wanted to ensure that as many people as possible have access to the high quality protein of eggs so we decided to make a significant, ongoing donation to Food Banks BC.”

READ MORE: Skyrocketing demand at Chilliwack Food Bank definitely a result of inflationary pressures

BC Egg is the non-profit organization representing 149 registered egg farmers across the province.

Eggs are the top requested perishable item at food banks, according to BC Egg.

Chilliwack egg farmers Tony and Larissa Garcia have six children and know how difficult it is to afford nutritious food.

“We don’t want any parents to be in a position where they can’t feed their kids,” Larissa said. “I’m so pleased to know that some of the eggs from our farm are going to help people in my community.”

Eggs are very healthy and deliver all nine essential amino acids and six grams of protein per large egg.

“There are egg farms in the Fraser Valley, Okanagan, on the Island and in the North,” according to BC Egg. “BC Egg is happy to have local eggs make their way to food banks across the province.

