Drawing valued at $6,500 stolen from Victoria art gallery

Artwork believed to be stolen last summer but theft wasn’t discovered until February

Police are looking for Sooke Harbour by E.J. Hughes after it was stolen from a Victoria art gallery. Anyone who has seen the piece is asked to contact the department. (Courtesy Victoria Police Department)

Police are searching for a piece of art stolen from a Victoria gallery last summer.

The drawing, called Sooke Harbour, by E.J. Hughes was stolen from an art gallery in the 600-block of View Street last June, according to a release from the Victoria Police Department. But the theft was only discovered in February.

The piece is valued at $6,500.

Anyone with information or who has recently seen the piece is asked to contact VicPD at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ ALSO: VicPD seeks suspect after stolen SUV crashes head-on, driver flees

READ ALSO: Esquimalt rejects additional VicPD funding requests

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

ArtVicPD