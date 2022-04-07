Drawing valued at $6,500 stolen from Victoria art gallery

Police are searching for a piece of art stolen from a Victoria gallery last summer.
The drawing, called Sooke Harbour, by E.J. Hughes was stolen from an art gallery in the 600-block of View Street last June, according to a release from the Victoria Police Department. But the theft was only discovered in February.
The piece is valued at $6,500.
Anyone with information or who has recently seen the piece is asked to contact VicPD at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
