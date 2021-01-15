Forty-two residential properties in Oak Bay were assessed the speculation and vacancy tax in 2019 for a total of $693,000 (Uplands neighbourhood pictured). (Travis Paterson/News Staff)

Forty-two residential properties in Oak Bay were assessed the speculation and vacancy tax in 2019 for a total of $693,000 (Uplands neighbourhood pictured). (Travis Paterson/News Staff)

74 Oak Bay property owners paid $693,000 in spec tax

42 properties were assessed with the SVT in 2019

The province released its updated speculation and vacancy tax on Monday and included is a breakdown of the real estate ownership for Oak Bay from 2019.

The speculation and vacancy tax (SVT) recovered $693,000 from Oak Bay, part of a total $6.5 million in tax revenue from residential property owners (properties with livable units on them) in the Capital Regional District. B.C. netted $88 million for the year.

The Ministry of Finance report shows 6,226 of the 6,268 residential properties in Oak Bay were exempt in 2019. That means the $693,000 was paid on 42 properties, an average of $16,500 per Oak Bay speculation and vacancy tax assessment. That’s up from the 2018 total of $477,000.

READ ALSO: Speculation tax doesn’t slow B.C.’s hot housing market

READ MORE: Oak Bay homeowners to pay (total) of $477,000 in spec tax

Since the SVT was introduced in 2018 its revenue has been put towards funding housing, shelter or rental initiatives in the five regional districts where the tax applies, Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley, Central Okanagan, Nanaimo and the Capital Region. In that time the vacancy rates have increased by seven per cent.

The 42 non-exempt Oak Bay properties have a combined 74 owners (as some have multiple owners). Of those owners that qualified for the SVT in 2019, 34 were from B.C., 13 were out of province, 14 were out of country, eight received satellite family status and five were other situations.

Foreign owners paid $235,000 of Oak Bay’s spec tax, B.C. residents paid $99,000, satellite families paid $162,000, other Canadians paid $85,000, while $111,000 was categorized as “other residential,” (housing types which do not fit into the categories, such as a duplex).

(A satellite family is a couple of which one or both live in the SVT area but work outside the country and more than 50 per cent of their combined household income is declared in another country.)

Oak Bay couple dinged $6,000 speculation tax believe retirees unfairly targeted

The leading causes for exemptions among Oak Bay property owners (8,624 use the property as their principal residence and 1,156 are tenanted), were 127 recently acquired homes, 100 under construction or renovation, 88 with a rental restriction, 56 due to the recent death of an owner, 31 had no residence on the property, nine were recent cases of separation or divorce, seven were residential care facilities, and 31 were exempt for a variety of other reasons.

In total, 906 properties in the Capital Regional District were assessed the SVT for 2019. Data shows 327 were detached homes, 40 were townhouses, 513 were condos, and 26 were another variation. Foreign ownership made up 44 of the 110 detached homes and 59 of the condos, whereas 566 of the detached home and condo owners were from B.C. or Canada and 85 more were designated as “satellite families,” wherein one of the partners works in a separate community.

reporter@oakbaynews.com

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Greater Victoria raises record-breaking $350,000 for Salvation Army
Next story
Saanich school hopes to catch greenhouse thief red-handed

Just Posted

Sipili Molia, regional kettle manager, shows off the Salvation Army’s new contactless donation system for the 2020 Christmas Kettle Campaign. (Black Press Media file photo)
Greater Victoria raises record-breaking $350,000 for Salvation Army

The charity says it’s seen an increase in need since COVID-19 hit

Forty-two residential properties in Oak Bay were assessed the speculation and vacancy tax in 2019 for a total of $693,000. (Travis Paterson/News Staff)
74 Oak Bay property owners paid $693,000 in spec tax

42 properties were assessed with the SVT in 2019

Staff at Artemis Place Secondary were shocked to find that one of the student-built greenhouses on the campus was stolen overnight on Jan. 11. (Artemis Place Society/Facebook)
Saanich school hopes to catch greenhouse thief red-handed

Student-built greenhouses stolen from Artemis Place Secondary on Jan. 11

The intersection of Highway 14 and Grant Road was closed after Tuesday night’s windstorm. (Aaron Guillen - Sooke News Mirror)
Sooke makes progress on storm cleanup

Crews clear tons of debris from fallen trees to rocks

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada said a lack of experienced crew members and the inability to detect navigational errors is what led to a Sooke search and rescue boat running aground in February 2019. (Twitter / @VicJRCC_CCCOS)
TSB: Sooke search and rescue boat crash caused by ‘misinterpretation of navigational information’

Crew members were lacking experience and unable to detect navigational errors

A woman wears a face mask and shield to curb the spread of COVID-19 while walking in North Vancouver, B.C., on Wednesday, January 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
536 COVID cases, 7 deaths reported as B.C. find its first case of South African variant

Henry said 69,746 people have received their first dose of the COVID vaccine.

Firefighters attended the scene of a house fire early Jan. 14, 2021. The Parksville Fire Department, Coombs/Hilliers Volunteer Fire Department, Errington Fire Department, Nanoose Bay Volunteer Fire Department and the Qualicum Beach Fire Department were all in attendance. (Photo and video submitted by Skylar Gruys)
Alert pooch helps owner, feline friends escape as Vancouver Island home goes up in flames

GoFundMe campaign set up in wake of devastating fire

Seiners fill the waters between Comox and Nanoose Bay during roe herring fishery. file photo, Pacific Wild
Quota debate heats up on the eve of Vancouver Island herring fishery

Industry and conservationists weigh in how much catch should be allowed as DFO decision coming soon

Alan Davidson was sentenced to almost six years for abusing seven boys in the late 1970s and early 1990s. (Canadian Press file)
Full parole granted to former Mountie, sports coach convicted of sex abuse of boys

Alan Davidson convicted of abusing boys in B.C. and Saskatchewan in late ’70s, early ’90s

The first COVID-19 vaccine arrives in B.C. in temperature-controlled containers, Dec. 13, 2020. (B.C. government)
More vaccine arrives as B.C. struggles with remote COVID-19 cases

Long-term care homes remain focus for public health

(Black Press Media file photo)
From arts to environment, nominate your West Shore hero

Nominations for the Goldstream Gazette’s Local Hero awards are open to Jan. 15

Forest ecologist Andy MacKinnon is the guest speaker at the Jan. 27 meeting of the Sooke Garden Club. (Contributed)
SOOKE GARDEN CLUB: Fabulous plants and their fungal friends

Fungi expert Andy MacKinnon is the guest speaker at the next Sooke Garden Club meeting

North Cowichan Mayor Al Siebring has expressed his frustration with harassment of people who have made racist comments online about Cowichan Tribes in the wake of a COVID-19 outbreak in the First Nation. (Citizen file)
Island mayor calls for de-escalation as social media gets uglier in racism fight

“Racism is wrong. But so is this kind of reaction”:

The first Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine dose in Canada is prepared at The Michener Institute in Toronto on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
Doses of COVID-19 vaccine expected in 60 B.C. First Nations by next week

B.C. has allocated 25,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine to First Nations for distribution by the end of February

Most Read