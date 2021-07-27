800 Christmas trees burn in fire at Nanaimo tree farm

About 800 trees burned up last night, but a Christmas tree farm owner is praising the work of firefighters.

Extension Volunteer Fire Department was called to Gogo’s Christmas Tree Farm south of Nanaimo in the late afternoon on Monday, July 26, and fought the fire all night along with other local crews and B.C. Wildfire Service.

Coastal Fire Centre fire information officer Matt Bell said the fire is “getting wrapped up” after it grew to about 0.6 hectares. He said B.C. Wildfire Service had two attack crews and two helicopters at the scene yesterday, and would have one crew there today.

Bell said the volunteer firefighters reponded quickly Monday and limited the spread of the fire, but requested the assistance of B.C. Wildfire Service because “it was sort of a situation where they just wanted to make sure it didn’t get beyond their resource capability.”

He said the cause of the fire will be up to local crews to determine.

“We think it was broken glass inside the forest, broken glass from God knows when, that’s what we assume,” said Mike Gogo, the farm owner.

He said people living close by alerted him to the fire, in the 1600 block of Nanaimo River Road, and he was able to get there quickly and meet firefighters to direct them to the location.

Gogo said the helicopters were able to make two-and-a-half-minute round trips to fill up with water at a nearby lake.

“It was really well done…” Gogo said of the firefighting efforts. “They are the unsung heroes. Those guys came out, obviously they missed their supper and some of them were there all night.”

He said he recently bought a used fire truck for both irrigation and fire protection, but said he opted to stay out of the way of firefighters.

The loss of the Christmas trees happens during a summer drought that Gogo said has probably caused him to lose about 10,000 seedlings.

