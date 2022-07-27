According to a municipal staff report, the District of Sooke collected $21.4 million, or 82.8 per cent, of the total taxes before the July 4 deadline. (File - Sooke News Mirror)

83% of property taxes collected in Sooke

District collects about $25.8 million in property taxes each year

When it comes to paying property taxes on time, Sooke residents can give themselves a pat on the back.

According to a municipal staff report, the district collected $21.4 million, or 82.8 per cent, of the total taxes before the July 4 deadline. This is down from the 83.4 per cent collected by the 2021 tax deadline.

The District of Sooke collects about $25.8 million in property taxes each year. Funding from the provincial and federal governments rounds out the district’s $30-million annual budget.

There are 6,932 taxable properties in Sooke.

So far this year, 2,448 regular and 1,809 senior homeowner grants were claimed out of the 5,800 eligible properties. Approximately 1,293 investment homes are ineligible for a homeowner grant.

Forty-one homeowners applied to defer their taxes in 2022, bringing the total postponements to 287.


