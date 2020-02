Woman taken into police custody after arguing with cab driver

A woman was arrested near Hillside Shopping Centre on Thursday after arguing with a cab driver over the ride fare.

VicPD was called to the 1600-block of Hillside Avenue after 1 p.m. on Feb. 27 after a disagreement broke out between a cabbie and a passenger who refused to pay “a small cab fare,” explained Const. Cameron MacIntyre.

The fight wasn’t physical, he said, but officers arrested the woman for fraud. She was later released.

