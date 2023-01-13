‘A lifeline for people with disabilities’: Victoria woman disappointed after taxi company stops accepting vouchers

Yellow Cab of Victoria’s decision came into effect on Jan. 1

A 78-year-old Victoria woman is disappointed after Yellow Cab of Victoria decided to no longer accept Taxi Saver vouchers.

Carol Brown has been using the coupons for around 10 years and often takes taxis to medical appointments.

Permanently registered handyDART riders can use the vouchers for a 50 per cent subsidy for cab fares.

“If HandyDART can’t accommodate you, and you’ve got an appointment, you have no other choice but to take a cab,” Brown said.

HandyDART is an accessible and shared transit service for people with disabilities.

“It takes half a day to get a ride on the HandyDART,” Brown said. “You have to make reservations two weeks in advance. They are quite wonderful. It just takes time.”

Brown has had two hip replacements and uses a walker. She says Taxi Saver coupons are a “lifeline” for people with disabilities in the community.

“The Taxi Saver vouchers are invaluable.”

“We are aware that Yellow Cab in Victoria has told BC Transit they will no longer be accepting Taxi Saver coupons,” wrote a Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure spokesperson in a statement. “We understand that in Victoria several other taxi companies – Bluebird Cabs, Sidney Taxi, Victoria Taxi, Westshore Taxi and Westwind Taxi – still participate in BC Transit’s program.”

Brown doesn’t have a car and says she doesn’t have anyone to give her rides.

“I would sometimes be stuck if I was ever so financially strapped that I couldn’t afford a cab,” she said. “HandyDART would be the only way to get around.”

Yellow Cab of Victoria didn’t respond to requests for comment.

